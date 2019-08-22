Brokerages Expect EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) to Announce ($0.46) EPS

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 102 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on EDRY shares. Maxim Group set a $9.00 target price on EuroDry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Noble Financial set a $14.00 target price on EuroDry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised EuroDry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ EDRY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of -0.95. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.70.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 million. EuroDry had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. Equities analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About EuroDry

EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.

