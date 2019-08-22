Brokerages Expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Will Announce Earnings of $2.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.93 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04. Eastman Chemical reported earnings per share of $2.34 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.49 to $7.76. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $9.07. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup set a $78.00 price objective on Eastman Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Nomura cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Eastman Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,342,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,283,000 after buying an additional 34,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,783,000 after acquiring an additional 168,005 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter worth about $2,968,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMN traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.00. 47,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $100.52. The company has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

