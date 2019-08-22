Brokerages Expect Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) to Post -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Blueknight Energy Partners’ earnings. Blueknight Energy Partners posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueknight Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.12) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Blueknight Energy Partners.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 115.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28,310 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners during the second quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueknight Energy Partners by 13.6% during the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,190,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 261,582 shares during the last quarter. 15.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKEP stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. 429,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,870. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market cap of $52.24 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.21%. Blueknight Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.17%.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

