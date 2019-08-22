Brokerages Anticipate United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) to Announce $3.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) will report earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have provided estimates for United Continental’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.14. United Continental reported earnings of $3.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Continental will report full year earnings of $11.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $12.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.00 to $13.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Continental.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. United Continental had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.23 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.12.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of United Continental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total transaction of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 48,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Stelliam Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stelliam Investment Management LP now owns 90,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $710,000. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,926,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.56. The stock had a trading volume of 58,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,390,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.16. United Continental has a twelve month low of $77.02 and a twelve month high of $97.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.67.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

