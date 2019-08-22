Brokerages Anticipate Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.25 Billion

Brokerages predict that Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) will announce sales of $5.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.25 billion to $5.27 billion. Netflix posted sales of $4.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Netflix will report full-year sales of $20.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.10 billion to $20.28 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $25.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.12 billion to $25.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Netflix.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 1st. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective (up from $500.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.38.

NFLX stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $296.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,656,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,055,909. Netflix has a one year low of $231.23 and a one year high of $386.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.47. The company has a market capitalization of $135.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total transaction of $15,685,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,685,926.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $453,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 357 shares in the company, valued at $133,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735 over the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 368.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 431 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netflix (NFLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.