Brokerages Anticipate Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. Dollar Tree posted earnings of $1.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $6.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DLTR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.91. 38,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,347,731. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.78 and a 1-year high of $113.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Joshua R. Jewett sold 3,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $369,265.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,657.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 8,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $933,367.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,302.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,789 shares of company stock worth $8,203,018. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,394.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 52.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1,515.0% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 214.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

