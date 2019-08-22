Brokerages Anticipate Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $623.58 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) to post $623.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Curtiss-Wright’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $628.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $616.00 million. Curtiss-Wright reported sales of $595.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Curtiss-Wright.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.66 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS.

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.20.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,283.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Charles Adams sold 7,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $913,796.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,608 shares of company stock worth $2,521,767 over the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,807,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $611,232,000 after acquiring an additional 208,921 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,801,608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,298,000 after acquiring an additional 133,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 970,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $123,370,000 after acquiring an additional 46,187 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth about $71,036,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 195.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 554,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,551,000 after acquiring an additional 367,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CW traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,259. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.10. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $95.23 and a 12 month high of $141.29.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to purchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

