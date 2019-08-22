Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 313.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,851,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,949,043,000 after purchasing an additional 30,981,844 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 75.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,156,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $732,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,960,047 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,251,891 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,873,000 after purchasing an additional 78,260 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 380.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,252,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $298,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.3% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,118,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,181,000 after purchasing an additional 642,267 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,673.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.50. 200,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,592,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52-week low of $42.48 and a 52-week high of $63.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 47.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.21%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.88.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

