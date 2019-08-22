Brian Halligan Sells 8,500 Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.99, for a total transaction of $1,631,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 743,404 shares in the company, valued at $142,726,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.86, for a total transaction of $1,520,310.00.

On Tuesday, June 18th, Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,510,025.00.

HUBS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $203.12. 506,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,213. HubSpot Inc has a 12-month low of $108.39 and a 12-month high of $204.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.98 and a 200 day moving average of $173.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $163.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HubSpot Inc will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of HubSpot from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.95.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based marketing and sales software platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software platform includes integrated applications, such as customer relationship management, search engine optimization, blogging, Website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

