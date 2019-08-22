Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.06

Briacell Therapeutics Corp (CVE:BCT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09.

Get Briacell Therapeutics alerts:

Briacell Therapeutics (CVE:BCT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology focused biotechnology company, develops personalized treatments for cancer. Its lead product candidate is Bria-IMT, a clinical trial in combination with pembrolizumab (KEYTRUDA; manufactured by Merck & Co, Inc) for use in patients with breast cancer.

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Briacell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briacell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.