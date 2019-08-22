Bread Trading Up 24.4% This Week (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00003076 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tokenomy, Cobinhood and OKEx. Bread has a total market cap of $27.21 million and approximately $354,780.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bread has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00266213 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009967 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.27 or 0.01309362 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0651 or 0.00000649 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00022058 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094331 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000424 BTC.

About Bread

Bread’s genesis date was December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Binance, OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Tokenomy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

