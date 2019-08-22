Bread Price Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Bread has a market capitalization of $26.73 million and $294,782.00 worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bread has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bread token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00002985 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Kucoin, Binance and Cobinhood.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00267127 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.01334575 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000650 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00021860 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00096968 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Bread Token Profile

Bread launched on December 1st, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 tokens. The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bread’s official website is BRD.com

Bread Token Trading

Bread can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Cobinhood, IDEX, Tokenomy and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bread should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

