BOScoin Price Down 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.56 million and approximately $24,357.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLO (FLO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 926,104,050 coins and its circulating supply is 656,281,453 coins. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

