Boralex (TSE:BLX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $20.60

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$20.60 and last traded at C$20.58, with a volume of 71751 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$20.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLX shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday, August 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$23.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 436.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -146.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.13.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had interests in 81 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,723 megawatts (MW); 15 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 156 MW; 2 thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 3 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

