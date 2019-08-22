Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2,211.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Booking Holdings reported strong second quarter results wherein both earnings and revenues have grown year over year on the back of improving gross bookings. Moreover, solid growth in the booked room nights and strong momentum across global accommodation space contributed well. Also, strong efforts toward ramping up of merchant business drove the top-line growth further. We believe secular growth trend in the online travel booking market and growing mobile usage penetration are tailwinds. Moreover, the company’s strong position in international markets, growth opportunities in the domestic market and good execution of marketing strategies are major positives. However, macro headwinds, increasing advertising spend and occupancy tax-related litigation remain overhangs. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $2,300.00 price target (up previously from $2,160.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $2,200.00 price target for the company. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,000.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,075.70.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,955.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,898.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,827.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,606.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2,019.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $23.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.80 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 56.70% and a net margin of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $20.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 606 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.14, for a total value of $1,085,430.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,755.75, for a total value of $438,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

