Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink Buys 5,800 Shares of Stock

Bonterra Energy Corp (TSE:BNE) Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.32 per share, with a total value of C$25,035.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,810,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$16,448,018.93.

George Frederick Fink also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.20 per share, with a total value of C$20,999.50.

On Friday, August 16th, George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.10 per share, with a total value of C$20,500.00.

On Monday, August 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$4.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,684.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,613.00.

On Friday, July 19th, George Frederick Fink bought 5,900 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,298.27.

On Wednesday, July 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,461.00.

On Friday, July 12th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,373.00.

On Friday, July 5th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$52,474.00.

On Monday, June 17th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,055.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, George Frederick Fink bought 10,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,792.00.

Shares of TSE:BNE traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$4.33. The company had a trading volume of 50,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,597. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.68. The firm has a market cap of $141.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.87. Bonterra Energy Corp has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$20.29.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Bonterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNE shares. CIBC cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.53.

About Bonterra Energy

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium zone within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

