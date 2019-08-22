Bodhi Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (BOT)

Bodhi (CURRENCY:BOT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Bodhi has a total market capitalization of $1.68 million and $232.00 worth of Bodhi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bodhi token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000524 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Cobinhood, Gate.io and LBank. Over the last week, Bodhi has traded down 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266226 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009834 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.01344746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022216 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096324 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Bodhi

Bodhi’s genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Bodhi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Bodhi’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoke . Bodhi’s official website is www.bodhi.network

Bodhi Token Trading

Bodhi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, LBank, Bibox, Gate.io and Cobinhood. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bodhi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bodhi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bodhi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

