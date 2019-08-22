bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) Insider Jeffrey T. Walsh Sells 500 Shares

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Jeffrey T. Walsh sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BLUE traded down $8.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $110.04. 21,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,351. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $176.55. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.02 and a quick ratio of 8.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.47.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.13 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,158.04% and a negative return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.91) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. ValuEngine upgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $166.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. William Blair cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on bluebird bio from $191.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 94,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,060,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in bluebird bio by 6.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 87.5% during the second quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in bluebird bio by 483.4% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 255,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,479,000 after acquiring an additional 211,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 12.2% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.