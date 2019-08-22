Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Get Blue Capital Reinsurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE BCRH opened at $8.22 on Monday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 221,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Blue Capital Reinsurance by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blue Capital Reinsurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Capital Reinsurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.