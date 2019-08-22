Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) Lifted to C- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Shares of NYSE BCRH opened at $8.22 on Monday. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a fifty-two week low of $5.30 and a fifty-two week high of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $72.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.02.
Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile
Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.
