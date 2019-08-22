Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Blue Calypso Inc (OTCMKTS:BCYP) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.01. Blue Calypso shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 44,814 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Blue Calypso (OTCMKTS:BCYP)

Blue Calypso, Inc engages in the development, licensing, and enforcement of technology and intellectual property focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of 5 US patents and 11 pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating and syndicating electronic offers and advertisements.

