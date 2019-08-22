BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0022

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, IDEX, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.81 million and approximately $3,104.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded down 9.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00265839 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $136.76 or 0.01341693 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00021999 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00095666 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000428 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, IDEX, Tidex, Bancor Network and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

