Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.00

Black Diamond Group Ltd (TSE:BDI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.00 and traded as high as $1.80. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at $1.78, with a volume of 16,479 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. GMP Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$2.75 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. CIBC raised their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$3.00 to C$2.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Diamond Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.91.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $100.33 million and a P/E ratio of -7.10.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells workspace and modular workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

