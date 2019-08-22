BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BJs Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $28.00 price target on BJs Wholesale Club and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of BJs Wholesale Club stock traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.42. The company had a trading volume of 9,924,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71. BJs Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $19.31 and a 52-week high of $32.92.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 72.36% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Baldwin sold 30,147 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $745,535.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk Saville sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total value of $201,237.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,014,271 shares of company stock worth $221,389,034 over the last ninety days. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 270.8% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 169,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 68,460 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BJs Wholesale Club by 71.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 81,466 shares during the period. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter worth $3,610,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BJs Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $755,000. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJs Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

