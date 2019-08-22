Bitradio Hits Market Capitalization of $103,884.00 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 22nd. Bitradio has a market cap of $103,884.00 and $388.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00017716 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000152 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 12,825,566 coins and its circulating supply is 7,825,562 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

