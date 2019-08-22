Bitcoin Confidential One Day Volume Tops $401.00 (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $401.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.09 or 0.04950616 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00048963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2018. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash . The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

Bitcoin Confidential can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

