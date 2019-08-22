Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Trading Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.59 billion and $1.44 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $311.05 or 0.03050867 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, MBAex, WazirX and BigONE.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,194.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.41 or 0.00710674 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007173 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00017144 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000378 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Zetacoin (ZET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 17,961,725 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

