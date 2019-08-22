BitClave (CAT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.00

BitClave (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. One BitClave token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Tidex, Kucoin and HitBTC. BitClave has a total market cap of $202,773.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BitClave was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitClave has traded down 25.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.73 or 0.04934084 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00048120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000162 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000218 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About BitClave

BitClave is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. BitClave’s total supply is 1,597,746,125 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,394,406 tokens. BitClave’s official website is www.bitclave.com . BitClave’s official Twitter account is @bitclave and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitClave

BitClave can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Kucoin, Tidex, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitClave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitClave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitClave using one of the exchanges listed above.

