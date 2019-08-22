Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.74. Berry Global Group posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 EPS.

BERY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet downgraded Berry Global Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.38.

Shares of NYSE:BERY traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.01. 1,562,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,556,368. Berry Global Group has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.43. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BERY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 42.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 115.1% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 431.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 47,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

