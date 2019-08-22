Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) Shares Up 14.3%

Berkwood Resources Ltd (CVE:BKR) shot up 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, 438,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 261% from the average session volume of 121,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market cap of $2.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

Berkwood Resources (CVE:BKR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Berkwood Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Cobalt Fold property, which include 40 claims covering an area of 2,176.19 hectares located in the Côte-Nord area of Quebec; and the Roscoe Vanadium project consisting 40 claims covering approximately 2,189.19 hectares located in Cote-Nord area, Quebec.

