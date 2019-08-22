Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) a €112.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Warburg Research set a €113.00 ($131.40) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oddo Bhf set a €89.00 ($103.49) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €119.00 ($138.37) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €109.64 ($127.49).

Shares of ETR:RHM opened at €106.95 ($124.36) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80. Rheinmetall has a 52 week low of €68.94 ($80.16) and a 52 week high of €110.85 ($128.90). The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €104.92 and a 200 day moving average of €100.47.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

