Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €8.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.93 ($11.55).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.18 ($9.52) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.11 and a 200 day moving average of €9.55. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Analyst Recommendations for E.On (FRA:EOAN)

