Berenberg Bank Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €8.50 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €8.50 ($9.88) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Macquarie set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.80 ($9.07) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.93 ($11.55).

Shares of EOAN stock opened at €8.18 ($9.52) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €9.11 and a 200 day moving average of €9.55. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.56).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

