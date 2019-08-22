Berenberg Bank Analysts Give CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) a €53.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.50 ($50.58) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €44.50 ($51.74).

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €48.86 ($56.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €44.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €42.23. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €30.64 ($35.63) and a one year high of €47.62 ($55.37). The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.47.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

