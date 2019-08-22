BenjiRolls Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (BENJI)

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. During the last seven days, BenjiRolls has traded 70.3% lower against the dollar. One BenjiRolls coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. BenjiRolls has a market capitalization of $2,059.00 and $1.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BenjiRolls alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.10 or 0.00726304 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000853 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015585 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000547 BTC.

BenjiRolls Profile

BenjiRolls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 10th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. The official website for BenjiRolls is benjirolls.cf . BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls

Buying and Selling BenjiRolls

BenjiRolls can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BenjiRolls should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BenjiRolls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BenjiRolls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BenjiRolls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.