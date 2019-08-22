Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Belden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Belden to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Belden news, SVP Leo Kulmaczewski acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.46 per share, with a total value of $36,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,058.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Belden by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,537,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,882,000 after buying an additional 338,127 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Belden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,667,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Belden by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,233,000 after purchasing an additional 68,429 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Belden by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Belden by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 586,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BDC traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.51. The stock had a trading volume of 10,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,621. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.42. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $75.25.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $637.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Belden had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Belden will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

