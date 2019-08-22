Beam Price Up 21.8% This Week (BEAM)

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded up 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00013786 BTC on major exchanges including Bisq and Hotbit. Beam has a total market capitalization of $45.65 million and approximately $54.14 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded up 21.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00267356 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009887 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.49 or 0.01336927 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00022008 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002582 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00096911 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a coin. Beam’s total supply is 32,673,760 coins. Beam’s official website is www.beam.mw . Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy . The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bisq. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.