Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $49.40

Shares of Baozun Inc (NASDAQ:BZUN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.09, but opened at $49.40. Baozun shares last traded at $50.39, with a volume of 942,016 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA set a $64.00 target price on shares of Baozun and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baozun in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baozun in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.20 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.55.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 3.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($1.21). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Baozun Inc will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Baozun by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 102,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,127,000 after buying an additional 68,526 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,237,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at about $447,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Baozun by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 59,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Baozun by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 366,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after acquiring an additional 69,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

