BANKEX Market Cap Hits $723,896.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 22nd. Over the last week, BANKEX has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. BANKEX has a total market cap of $723,896.00 and $70,073.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can now be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, HitBTC and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $496.56 or 0.04854864 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001219 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000161 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000874 BTC.

About BANKEX

BANKEX (CRYPTO:BKX) is a token. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,040,901 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org . BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Simex, HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit, Hotbit, IDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

