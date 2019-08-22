Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 39.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,403 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Bank of America by 16.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 22.0% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 113,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 51.7% in the second quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 119,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 40,711 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 210,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,817,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,432,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,043,188. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $22.66 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 22.99%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

