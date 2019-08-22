Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Gap Up to $4.68

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.54, but opened at $4.68. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares last traded at $4.79, with a volume of 2,537,425 shares traded.

BBVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Societe Generale cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, HSBC raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 23.08%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 259.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

