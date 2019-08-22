BAE Systems (LON:BA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $495.54

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $495.54 and traded as high as $567.00. BAE Systems shares last traded at $549.80, with a volume of 7,178,716 shares.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 690 ($9.02) to GBX 685 ($8.95) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 655 ($8.56) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price (up from GBX 505 ($6.60)) on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 602.30 ($7.87).

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion and a PE ratio of 13.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 530.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 495.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. BAE Systems’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About BAE Systems (LON:BA)

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

