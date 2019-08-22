Axion Ventures (CVE:AXV) Trading Up 28.2%

Axion Ventures Inc (CVE:AXV) was up 28.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.50 and last traded at C$0.50, approximately 101,820 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 50,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.39.

Separately, Haywood Securities cut their target price on Axion Ventures from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Axion Ventures alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12,860.00, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $132.32 million and a P/E ratio of -10.87.

Axion Ventures Inc primarily develops and publishes online games for various platforms, consoles, PCs, and mobiles in China and internationally. The company also develops display technology based on eyewear and contact lenses; and HotNow, a marketing automation platform for retailers to offer various promotions.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Axion Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axion Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.