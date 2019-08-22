Aventus Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. Aventus has a market cap of $819,370.00 and $12,865.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aventus token can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00001346 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Gatecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aventus alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00268459 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.30 or 0.01333814 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00022485 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00095891 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aventus’ official website is aventus.io

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, IDEX, OKEx, Ethfinex and Gatecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aventus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aventus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.