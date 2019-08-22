AurumCoin (AU) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,995.00

AurumCoin (CURRENCY:AU) traded down 51.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 22nd. One AurumCoin coin can now be bought for $9.96 or 0.00126071 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. AurumCoin has a total market cap of $2.97 million and $1,995.00 worth of AurumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AurumCoin has traded down 55.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AurumCoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00266716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $135.12 or 0.01339030 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00021787 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00097297 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

AurumCoin Coin Profile

AurumCoin’s total supply is 298,408 coins. AurumCoin’s official Twitter account is @Aurumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AurumCoin’s official website is www.aurumcoin.com

AurumCoin Coin Trading

AurumCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AurumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AurumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AurumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AurumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AurumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.