Augustus C. Griffin Buys 2,500 Shares of MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) insider Augustus C. Griffin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.75 per share, for a total transaction of $119,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 118,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ MGPI traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $822.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.73. MGP Ingredients Inc has a one year low of $46.23 and a one year high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.54 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.43%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,840,000 after buying an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 628.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 152,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 35,234 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGPI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

