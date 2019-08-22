Arionum Hits Market Capitalization of $211,347.00 (ARO)

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. One Arionum coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Arionum has a market capitalization of $211,347.00 and $62,137.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,214.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.99 or 0.01902331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.33 or 0.03062895 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.00 or 0.00725721 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.01 or 0.00814016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00073098 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.06 or 0.00500721 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00131338 BTC.

Arionum Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com

Arionum Coin Trading

Arionum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

