Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. National Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ares Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

ARCC stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.61. Ares Capital has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.60 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 10.72%. Ares Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Daniel G. Kelly, Jr. acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $110,640.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven B. Mckeever acquired 5,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.42 per share, with a total value of $99,928.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,723.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 18,125 shares of company stock valued at $331,934. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 161,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 32,806 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 84,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.94% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

