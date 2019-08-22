Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 811,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,447 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Archer Daniels Midland worth $33,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,509,000 after purchasing an additional 700,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,419,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,382,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,562,000 after purchasing an additional 246,133 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,990,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,018,000 after purchasing an additional 57,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,804,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,963,000 after purchasing an additional 350,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

ADM traded up $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $38.03. The company had a trading volume of 264,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,666. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $52.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.33.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADM. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, CFO Ray G. Young acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.74 per share, for a total transaction of $124,916.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano acquired 5,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

