Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Marc Grandisson Sells 78,300 Shares

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) CEO Marc Grandisson sold 78,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $3,135,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,975.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ACGL stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,276,861. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $40.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200-day moving average is $34.64.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 20.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ACGL. Barclays set a $47.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.35 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.91.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 200.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 333.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 74.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,915 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.16% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.