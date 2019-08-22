Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Down 4.9%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $5.79, approximately 89,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,011,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RKDA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -2.01.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 162,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 81,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,472 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.

