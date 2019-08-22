Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Down 4.9%

Arcadia Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:RKDA)’s stock price was down 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.03 and last traded at $5.79, approximately 89,079 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,011,491 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.09.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RKDA shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Arcadia Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. National Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a current ratio of 5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of -2.01.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RKDA)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, an agricultural food ingredient company, develops and commercializes health and nutrition ingredient traits worldwide. The company offers a suite of agricultural productivity traits, including nitrogen use efficiency, water use efficiency and drought tolerance, salinity tolerance, and herbicide tolerance traits.
