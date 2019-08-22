ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Declares $0.21 Final Dividend

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.

Shares of ASX ARB opened at A$18.81 ($13.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$18.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.84. ARB has a one year low of A$14.55 ($10.32) and a one year high of A$21.66 ($15.36).

ARB Company Profile

ARB Corporation Limited designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells motor vehicle accessories and light metal engineering works in Australia, the United States, Thailand, the Middle East, and Europe. The company provides bull bars and protection equipment, including summit, alloy, deluxe, and commercial bull bars, as well as summit and deluxe sahara bars; and nudge and smart bars.

