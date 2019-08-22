ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) Declares $0.21 Final Dividend

ARB Co. Limited (ASX:ARB) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, October 18th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd.
Shares of ASX ARB opened at A$18.81 ($13.34) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 26.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of A$18.13 and a 200 day moving average of A$17.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.84. ARB has a one year low of A$14.55 ($10.32) and a one year high of A$21.66 ($15.36).
ARB Company Profile
